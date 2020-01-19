Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Shares of MN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,662. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Manning and Napier has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $31.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $34.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Manning and Napier by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manning and Napier by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manning and Napier by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

