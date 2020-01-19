Mallcoin Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (MLC)

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Mallcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $608,741.00 and $52.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mallcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mallcoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.40 or 0.02885489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00196549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00126680 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mallcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mallcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.