Maecenas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $103.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

