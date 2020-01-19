LUXCoin Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $890,023.00 and $10,901.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

