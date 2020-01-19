Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,225. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

