Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.41. Lucid shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 30,902 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

About Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

