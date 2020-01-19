Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lovesac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 308,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,026. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $46.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lovesac will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 152,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 2,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

