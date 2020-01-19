Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00004061 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Loki has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $20,602.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.01910451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.12 or 0.03832730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00654607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00748669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00096205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010165 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00585972 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,348,161 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

