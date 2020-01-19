Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $367,126.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $367,126.00 and approximately $106,764.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00091592 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 452.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,346,446 coins and its circulating supply is 18,346,434 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

