LiteCoin Ultra Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $4,428.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,791.31 or 2.05707768 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000415 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019331 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

