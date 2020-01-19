Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Shares of LGEN traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 299.20 ($3.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,840,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.24.

In other news, insider George Lewis acquired 394 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 893 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £2,750.44 ($3,618.05). Insiders acquired a total of 2,266 shares of company stock valued at $654,553 over the last ninety days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

