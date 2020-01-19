LBRY Credits Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $56,941.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 649,075,700 coins and its circulating supply is 301,288,999 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

