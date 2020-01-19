Lamden (TAU) Tops One Day Volume of $22,325.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Lamden token can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $22,325.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

