Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBAI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.