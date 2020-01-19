KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0174 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market cap of $27,285.00 and $166.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

