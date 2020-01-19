Krios (KRI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Krios token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $2,219.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

