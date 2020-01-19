Kleros Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $16,381.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

