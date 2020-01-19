Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.58. 451,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,910. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.