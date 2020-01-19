KickCoin (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.02781405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00199160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00130518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

