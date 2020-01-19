Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

KALV traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $18.56. 109,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,115. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,525 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

