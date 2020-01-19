Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KALA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.