KAASO Tops 1-Day Volume of $960.00 (KAASO)

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One KAASO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and VinDAX. During the last week, KAASO has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KAASO has a market capitalization of $7,855.00 and $960.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

