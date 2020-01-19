Just Eat (LON:JE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 903 ($11.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Just Eat and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 810 ($10.66) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 783.63 ($10.31).

Get Just Eat alerts:

JE stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 885 ($11.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a one year low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a one year high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 821.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 730.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.59.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.