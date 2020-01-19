Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JMIA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 14,094,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $49.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

