JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. 14,668,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,383,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.24. The company has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

