JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 873

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 723 ($9.51) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 905 ($11.90) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 896.80 ($11.80).

Informa stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 863.60 ($11.36). 3,226,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 825.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85).

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

