JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ JMU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,330. JMU Ltd- has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.