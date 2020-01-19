Jetcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $30,594.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $48,578.00 and approximately $30,594.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.02772756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00198543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00131402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

