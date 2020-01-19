Jefferies Financial Group Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 900

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 862 ($11.34).
SGRO opened at GBX 903.80 ($11.89) on Friday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 880.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.80.
SEGRO Company Profile
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.