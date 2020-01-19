J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 263.60 ($3.47) price objective on the grocer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 217 ($2.85). Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.09) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.24 ($3.04).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY opened at GBX 216.40 ($2.85) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 224.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.77. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.