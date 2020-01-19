IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

Shares of IZEA opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.