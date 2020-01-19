IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Trading Down 0.8%

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$2.46 ($1.74) and last traded at A$2.47 ($1.75), 336,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.49 ($1.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76.

IVE Group Company Profile (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

