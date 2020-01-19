Iungo Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Iungo has a market capitalization of $28,010.00 and $4.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

