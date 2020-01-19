iTicoin (ITI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $261.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $27,001.00 and $261.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00009753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

