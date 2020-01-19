iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,039,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,293 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 677.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

