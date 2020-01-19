iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Stock Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.83. iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 4,263 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

