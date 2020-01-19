iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $414.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $418.13 million. iRobot reported sales of $384.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRobot by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,650. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. iRobot has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

