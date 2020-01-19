IoT Chain Market Cap Reaches $10.15 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $2.99 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.02771011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00198578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00132690 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00040881 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

