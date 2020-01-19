IONChain Price Tops $0.0092 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $228,018.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

