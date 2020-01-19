Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $25.34, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

