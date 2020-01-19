International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.04

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $125.04 and traded as high as $166.20. International Personal Finance shares last traded at $163.80, with a volume of 303,706 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital upped their price objective on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.06. The stock has a market cap of $366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

