Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 263,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,248. Interface has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interface by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Interface by 52.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Interface by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Interface by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Interface by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

