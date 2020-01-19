InterDigital Wireless’ (IDCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. InterDigital Wireless’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

