Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:IPL opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$19.73 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

