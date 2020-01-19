Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
TSE:IPL opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$19.73 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.78.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$590.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$588.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
