Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is West Coast Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

