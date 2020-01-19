Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $90.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,465,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,962. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,739,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

