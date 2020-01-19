Insight Chain (INB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.05 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $24.68. Insight Chain has a market cap of $173.74 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00038517 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00331192 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002261 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 107.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain (INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

