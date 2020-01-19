Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inseego from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. 4,613,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 229.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 535,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 30.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 323.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,450 shares during the period. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

