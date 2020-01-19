Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $106,853.00 and $3.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, DDEX, Liqui and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, COSS, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX, RightBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

