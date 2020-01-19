indaHash Hits 1-Day Volume of $875.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, indaHash has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $875.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About indaHash

indaHash’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official website for indaHash is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Tidex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

